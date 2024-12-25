Happy Gilmore 2: Shooter McGavin returns in the first teaser trailer

Today’s a big day for Netflix, as they’re taking a big jump into live sports with them streaming not one but two major Christmas NFL games on the service today, with the Chiefs and the Steelers, followed by the Ravens vs the Texans. But, Travis Kelce’s not only showing up on the field today but also in the first teaser trailer for the streamer’s heavily anticipated Happy Gilmore 2 (embedded above).

Indeed, the quick, forty-five-second trailer featured Kelce, who’s confirmed to have a role in the film, welcoming Gilmore back to his old country club stomping grounds. The trailer also confirmed the return of two of the film’s original co-stars, with Julie Bowen back as Happy’s love interest, Virginia, while Christopher McDonald returns as his old nemesis, Shooter McGavin. His return had previously been teased in a cameo in the streamer’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, where he “seemed” to be playing McGavin.

The movie co-stars Bad Bunny and seems certain to be packed with cameos. Margaret Qualley recently announced that she lied her way into a small cameo role by claiming to be a great golfer. Sandler’s Murder Mystery director Kyle Newacheck is directing the film, while the film’s original writer, Tim Herlihy, is returning for the sequel. The original director Dennis Dugan is on board as an executive producer.

There is no news yet on when the movie will be released, with the streamer only teasing a 2025 release date, but it would make sense for this to be one of their big summer releases, with it all but certain to rake in major views. Happy Gilmore still ranks as one of Sandler’s most beloved films, with the sequel coming out a whopping twenty-nine years after the original. He’ll also be starring opposite George Clooney in Netflix’s star-studded Noah Baumbach film, Jay Kelly, later in 2025.

Are you excited for Happy Gilmore 2? Let us know in the comments!