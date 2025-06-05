Harry Potter pinball machine coming from Jersey Jack!

The Jersey Jack Pinball company has gotten the rights to make pinball machines based on some major film properties, including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Toy Story 4, The Godfather, and Avatar. Today, they’ve unveiled their next game, and it’s another mind-blowing licensing deal: a Harry Potter pinball machine! You can watch the official game trailer in the embed above.

There are three different editions of the Harry Potter pinball game available for purchase through the Jersey Jack Pinball website: an arcade edition that goes for the price of $9,999; the wizard edition for $12,000; and the collector’s edition, which costs $15,000. The arcade edition has the following description: Experience the full magic of our Harry Potter pinball experience at an entry-level price with the Arcade Edition—offering the same rich gameplay and film-inspired features as the other models, all at a more accessible price point. Designed to bring world-class pinball into more homes and game rooms, it’s a powerful option for fans, collectors, and wizards of all kinds. The wizard edition: The Wizard Edition adds immersive lighting, special armor, art blades, an exclusive topper and upgraded components that will satisfy both casual fans and pinball purists. A perfect choice for those who want more magic without going full CE. And the collector’s edition: For the ultimate display piece and gameplay experience, the Collector’s Edition combines top-tier design with exclusivity. Every detail is taken into account—from its foil inner blades to the immersive interactive topper—is designed to make a statement. Built to order with gold accents and premium finishes, this edition is a dream come true for Harry Potter collectors.

As for the game itself, it will allow you to step into a spellbinding realm of magic and wonder (as well as spells, house pride, and heroic battles), as the Harry Potter pinball machine is said to be the most enchanting game ever conjured by Jersey Jack Pinball. It promises fast-paced action and immersive gameplay. “ Whether you’re chasing high scores or battling for the House Cup, this is pinball enchantment at its finest. “

Are you a fan of the Harry Potter franchise, and will you be adding the Jersey Jack Pinball machine to your collection? Let us know by leaving a comment below.