Jeremy Renner reveals why Hawkeye season 2 isn’t happening: “I told them to go fly a kite”

Nearly four years have passed since Hawkeye premiered on Disney+, and despite ongoing speculation about a second season, nothing has come to fruition. In a recent interview with High Performance, Jeremy Renner revealed why Hawkeye season 2 hasn’t happened (yet). Disney offered Renner half of his salary from the first season.

“ They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,’ ” he said. “ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry? Why? Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that’s why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season.’ “

Renner continued, “ This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It’s just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the insult offer. So we didn’t see eye to eye on it. ” Despite the insulting offer, the actor would still love to reprise the role at some point. “ Sadly, I still love the character. I’d still love to do it, but I I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made made the first season. So it’s all disheartening that that didn’t happen, but that’s fine. I’m happy to let that go, because my body’s probably thanking me, time and time again, that I’m not doing it right now. But we’ll see. “

Renner was involved in a horrific accident on January 1, 2023, when his Sno-Cat ran him over. Despite suffering blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones, the actor has made an astonishing recovery and was back at work on the third season of Mayor of Kingstown just a year later.

Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel, expressed a desire for another season of Hawkeye earlier this year. “ Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate, ” Winderbaum said. “ You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually. “

Assuming Jeremy Renner eventually gets the offer he deserves, would you like to see Hawkeye season 2?