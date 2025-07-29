Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye season 2: “My body’s getting ready”

The last time Jeremy Renner discussed returning to play Hawkeye in a second season of the Disney+ series, he told Marvel (or rather, the “penny-pinchers” in the accounting department) to “ go fly a kite ” after they offered him half of what he made on the first season. However, the actor recently told Empire that he’s more than eager to return to the MCU, particularly as his body is once again ready for that kind of action.



“ I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character, ” Renner said. “ I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights. “

As we know, Renner was involved in a horrific accident on January 1, 2023, when his Sno-Cat ran him over. Despite suffering blunt chest trauma and 38 broken bones, the actor has made an astonishing recovery and was back at work on the third season of Mayor of Kingstown just a year later.

When asked if he could pull off one of Hawkeye’s signature moves from The Avengers, where he leapt into the air, twisted around, and fired off an arrow in quick succession, Renner said, “ Absolutely. No problem. That’s where I’m at. I’m more than 150 per cent of what I was prior to the incident. “

Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel, expressed a desire for another season of Hawkeye earlier this year. “ Hawkeye is another one that feels like you can make a second season of that show because it’s Christmas, because it’s Clint and Kate, ” Winderbaum said. “ You can kind of revisit it whenever, and we’re looking for opportunities to do that. But as we develop things for the future, I think they’re going to be designed to be multiple seasons, have more of a pattern, and be able to be released annually. “

Although Marvel hasn’t always known the best way to use Hawkeye, I’d love to see Renner return to the role one day.