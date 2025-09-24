Jeremy Renner feels there’s more to explore with Hawkeye for season two

Jeremy Renner has two notable projects coming up later this year. First, he will be returning for season four of his hit Taylor Sheridan show, Mayor of Kingstown, on Paramount+ next month. Then, this November in theaters and December on Netflix, he will be featured as part of the ensemble of all-star cast members in Rian Johnson’s new anticipated sequel, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. However, Renner is still very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Avenger’s member, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye.

Deadline reports that Renner recently made an appearance at the 2025 Florida Supercon, where he was asked about his experience reprising the character and if he wanted to return for another season. According to Popverse, Renner said, “It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded. To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice. I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there’s the incident that happened, and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I’ll get there. I’m doing good.”

Renner continued to say that he’s definitely interested in doing another season of the show,





I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking. I’m happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do.”