TV News

Heated Rivalry creator didn’t think the show could be made due to the “smut content”

By
Posted 49 minutes ago
Heated Rivalry, TV series, smutHeated Rivalry, TV series, smut

Heated Rivalry has become one of the steamiest shows on TV this winter, but series creator Jacob Tierney initially thought it couldn’t be made due to the “smut content.” The series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, and follows two rival hockey stars at the top of their game who face an unexpected challenge when they develop feelings for each other, complicating their careers and the sport’s expectations.

Tierney didn’t think the Smut Content Would Fly

While speaking on eTalk, Tierney explained that while he loved Reid’s novel series, he “did not necessarily think this was adaptable because of the smut content in it.” I haven’t watched the show for myself, but from what I’ve seen on social media, it does feature some pretty passionate sex scenes, but are they really anything we haven’t seen before?

Although Tierney initially didn’t think those scenes would be able to fly, he “had a moment where… the book was becoming more mainstream, and I read an article about it in a big newspaper and I thought, ‘Oh my God, if somebody else gets to make this, I think I’ll be very upset.’ I followed Rachel on Instagram and she followed me back, and I literally slid into her DMs, and the rest is history.

Heated Rivalry Has Been Renewed for Season 2

The series has already been renewed for a second season. In a statement, Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady said, “Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honor, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love.

What Did We Think of the Series?

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series, but noted that although the sex scenes seem to be stealing the focus in the media, they are really secondary to the romantic and relationship elements of the story.

Heated Rivalry is a unique series that succeeds in showcasing same-sex romance without succumbing to preaching on social issues. The series devotes a significant amount of time to developing both main characters and providing the audience with a compelling reason to invest in them throughout the entire season,” Maidy wrote. “A rare series that can transcend labels, Heated Rivalry may not appeal to everyone, but it will likely appeal to a broader audience than many queer-themed series have in the past. Because the series is about a gay romance but organically shows the hurdles and roadblocks in their path, it can be appreciated as much as any on-screen love story. Leave it to Canada to deliver the most accessible queer tale and make it about hockey.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Source: eTalk
Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,462 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Heated Rivalry News

See More

The comment section exists to allow readers to discuss the article constructively and respectfully, focused on the topic at hand.

What’s Not Allowed

  • Abusive language, insults, or harassment toward other users or staff.
  • Hate speech of any kind is strictly prohibited.
  • Bickering, bullying, personal attacks, or baiting others to argue (at one point this was a big problem and users were purged - circa 2021)
  • Extended off-topic debates, especially those centered on politics or religion rather than the article topic
  • No AI content or SPAM

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News