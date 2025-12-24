Heated Rivalry creator didn’t think the show could be made due to the “smut content”

Heated Rivalry has become one of the steamiest shows on TV this winter, but series creator Jacob Tierney initially thought it couldn’t be made due to the “ smut content. ” The series is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novels, and follows two rival hockey stars at the top of their game who face an unexpected challenge when they develop feelings for each other, complicating their careers and the sport’s expectations.

Tierney didn’t think the Smut Content Would Fly

While speaking on eTalk, Tierney explained that while he loved Reid’s novel series, he “ did not necessarily think this was adaptable because of the smut content in it. ” I haven’t watched the show for myself, but from what I’ve seen on social media, it does feature some pretty passionate sex scenes, but are they really anything we haven’t seen before?

Although Tierney initially didn’t think those scenes would be able to fly, he “ had a moment where… the book was becoming more mainstream, and I read an article about it in a big newspaper and I thought, ‘Oh my God, if somebody else gets to make this, I think I’ll be very upset.’ I followed Rachel on Instagram and she followed me back, and I literally slid into her DMs, and the rest is history. “

Heated Rivalry Has Been Renewed for Season 2

The series has already been renewed for a second season. In a statement, Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady said, “ Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honor, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love. “

What Did We Think of the Series?

Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the series, but noted that although the sex scenes seem to be stealing the focus in the media, they are really secondary to the romantic and relationship elements of the story.

“ Heated Rivalry is a unique series that succeeds in showcasing same-sex romance without succumbing to preaching on social issues. The series devotes a significant amount of time to developing both main characters and providing the audience with a compelling reason to invest in them throughout the entire season, ” Maidy wrote. “ A rare series that can transcend labels, Heated Rivalry may not appeal to everyone, but it will likely appeal to a broader audience than many queer-themed series have in the past. Because the series is about a gay romance but organically shows the hurdles and roadblocks in their path, it can be appreciated as much as any on-screen love story. Leave it to Canada to deliver the most accessible queer tale and make it about hockey. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.