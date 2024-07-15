Hellboy: The Crooked Man shows off a new image of Jack Kesy’s Hellboy

A new image from Hellboy: The Crooked Man gives another look at Deadpool 2’s Jack Kesy as the demonic hero Hellboy

By
Hellboy: The Crooked Man

A new live-action vision of Hellboy will be coming to our screens soon, a franchise reboot called Hellboy: The Crooked Man that has been directed by Crank‘s Brian Taylor from a screenplay by Chris Golden and Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola. A couple weeks ago, we got a look at a teaser trailer for the film – and now distributor Ketchup Entertainment has shared a new image of this film’s version of Hellboy, played this time around by Jack Kesy, who played Black Tom Cassidy in Deadpool 2. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will see Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia. There, they discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man. In the comic, The Crooked Man was an eighteenth-century miser and war profiteer named Jeremiah Witkins who was hanged for his crimes yet returned from Hell as the region’s resident Devil.

Kesy is joined in the cast by Jefferson White of Yellowstone as Tom Ferrell and Adeline Rudolph of the Netflix Resident Evil series as Bobbie Jo Song. According Hellboy.Fandom, Tom Ferrell is a character from the comic books who “was born around 1923 in the Appalachian mountains near the Hurricane (an area locals try to avoid) to a mother we know little of and his father, Charles E. Ferrel, who had a habit of drinking in the back woods. His early misadventures with witchcraft led to a self-imposed exodus.” Tales from the Collection adds that the story will introduce parapsychologist Bobbie Jo Song, who is tasked with delivering a spider to the BPRD but must seek Hellboy’s help when things go awry. Together, they travel to Appalachia to take on the Crooked Man, who has been sent back to Earth to collect souls for the devil.

Millennium Media producer Les Weldon told us this is “a true, dark, DARK, in the style of the comic book take on it. There’s no gloss that any of the other films had. There’s a methodical pace and a real creepiness to it.

Are you looking forward to Hellboy: The Crooked Man? Check out the new image of Jack Kesy’s Hellboy, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Jack Kesy

Source: Hellboy Book Club Podcast
Tags: , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Godzilla Minus Color, Netflix
Godzilla Minus Color coming to Netflix next month
A new image from Hellboy: The Crooked Man gives another look at Deadpool 2's Jack Kesy as the demonic hero Hellboy
Hellboy: The Crooked Man shows off a new image of Jack Kesy’s Hellboy
New images from Alien: Romulus have been unveiled, and the cast of the Fede Alvarez film are hyping up the scares and bloodshed
Alien: Romulus unveils new images as cast hypes the scares and gore
The Syfy TV series Reginald the Vampire, starring Jacob Batalon of the recent Spider-Man films, has been cancelled
Reginald the Vampire cancelled after two seasons on Syfy; fate of Chucky still undecided
View All

About the Author

15537 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Hellboy: The Crooked Man News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles