The first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man finds Jack Kesy’s Big Red hunting a myth in the hills of Appalachia

Is the fandom ready for another Hellboy? We’re about to find out as Jack Kesy (12 Strong) steps into the role of Big Red for the first Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer. As the third actor to step into the boots of Mike Mignola’s flagship character, Kesy is already fighting an uphill battle while stacked against Ron Perlman and David Harbour. Kesy’s Hellboy is sure to be scrutinized as fans hold the new trailer against the flames of online opinion.

Today’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer finds Mignola’s kitten-petting, pancake-eatin’ hellspawn in the scenic hills of Appalachia, where nightmare creatures are said to dwell. As Hellboy surveys the land, he estimates something “smells like death.” Horrific visions follow, with a woman falling prey to a giant snake, rituals gone awry, and a mysterious figure dubbed the Crooked Man, making the woods more dangerous than usual.

In Hellboy: The Crooked Man, Big Red and a rookie BRPD agent (Adeline Rudolph) become stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, only to discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man. “According to local legend, Jeremiah Witkins was one of the first settlers in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia,” says the Hellboy Wiki about the Crooked Man. “He built his house in an area called The Hurricane. He was also one of the worst men in his lifetime, amassing his fortune from the misery of others. Stirring conflict between his fellow settlers and the native tribes, he sold liquor and guns to both sides during both the American Revolution and the Civil War. Witkins was eventually hanged for his crimes, and his fortune was dispersed to the winds, but his name and memory became cursed among the locals. However, because of his impressive record of sin, “the Devil” sent Witkins back to the mortal world as a demonic soul collector.”

Jefferson White (Yellowstone) co-stars in Hellboy: The Crooked Man as Tom Ferrel, with Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man. Brian Taylor (Mom and Dad, Gamer, Crank) directs Hellboy: The Crooked Man from a script by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden.

What do you think about Ketchup Entertainment's Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer? Does the movie look fan-made, as some people say in the comments?