Hellhound: Sam Rockwell to star in a zombie comedy

Fresh off stealing scenes following his debauched turn in HBO’s The White Lotus, Sam Rockwell is off to New York City to fight zombies in director Zach Golden’s Hellhound. Rockwell will be joined by the great Marisa Tomei and Chris Messina in what’s being called a zombie comedy. Here’s the official synopsis via the press release:

When a zombie outbreak hits small-town New York, a washed-up veterinarian must team up with his ex-wife and her new cop boyfriend to stop President William White and his right-hand man General Graves from destroying NYC. It’s a battle of zombies, power, and unresolved feelings—and the fate of millions rests in the hands of a guy who’s already given up.

This marks the continuation of an interesting detour into genre for Rockwell, who also recently wrapped director Gore Verbinski’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, in which he stars as a man from the future who travels back in time to save the world from AI. He’ll also be re-teaming with his Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh for Wild Horse Nine. It is currently filming and sounds like it could be a potential Oscar contender either this year or next, depending on when it wraps.

Hellhound director Zach Golden previously helmed the Don Johnson and Olga Kurylenko-led action flick, High Heat. Hungry Bull Productions will produce the film. Here’s what their president, Joseph Restaino, had to say about the movie: