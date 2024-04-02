Hellraiser reboot may be getting a sequel

A decade ago, director David Bruckner made a valiant attempt to get a new Friday the 13th film into production… it just didn’t happen. Years later, he did manage to reboot the Hellraiser franchise, with his version of Hellraiser getting released through the Hulu streaming service back in October of 2022. Surprisingly, a year and a half has gone by since that release and we haven’t heard anything about the possibility of a follow-up – until now. During a chat with ComicBook.com, producer Keith Levine (who is currently doing the press rounds for The First Omen, a prequel to the 1976 classic The Omen) confirmed that they are having conversations about making a Hellraiser sequel.

Levine said, “ We are trying to do a follow-up and there have been conversations. I can’t exactly say where we’re at in those conversations, but Bruckner is involved in those conversations and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think relaunching that world. A lot of brainpower going into crafting the Cenobite design, figuring out how we’re going to pull them off, and we learned so much. And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent. So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome. So yeah, that’s something we’re definitely hard at work on, and hope we will have more news soon. “

Levine’s fellow producer David S. Goyer came up with the story for the Hellraiser reboot, and the screenplay was written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski (Super Dark Times). Inspired by Clive Barker’s novella The Hellbound Heart, the film has the following synopsis: A young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension .

The film starred Odessa A’zion, Goran Visnjic, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Hiam Abbass, and Vukašin Jovanović, with Jamie Clayton as Pinhead.

A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the Hellraiser reboot was produced by Goyer, Barker, Levine, and Marc Toberoff. Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, and Todd Williams serve as executive producers, with Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan co-producing.

While we wait to see if and when a sequel to the Hellraiser reboot is going to be made, Bruckner is working on a new remake of The Blob.

