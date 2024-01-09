The Blob remake set to be written & directed by Hellraiser’s David Bruckner

According to The Wrap, David Bruckner has signed on to write and direct a remake of The Blob for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The original 1958 movie starred a young Steve McQueen, in his first leading role, and revolved around a carnivorous amoeboidal alien that crashed in a small Pennsylvania town and began consuming everyone and everything in its path. Plot details for this latest remake of The Blob remain under wraps, but… I’m sure you can use your imagination.

The original film was followed by a 1972 sequel, Beware! The Blob, directed by Larry Hagman of all people. Chuck Russell directed the first remake of The Blob in 1988, which featured much more gruesome effects. Although it was a box office failure at the time, the film has developed a strong following.

Related Best Horror Movies on Max Right Now

David Bruckner is best known for helming The Ritual, The Night House, and the recent Hellraiser remake. He’s also helmed segments of The Signal, V/H/S, V/H/S/94, V/H/S/99, and V/H/S/85. David Goyer and Keith Levine are attached to produce Bruckner’s Blob remake, with Judith Harris, widow of Jack Harris, who produced the 1958 and 1988 movies, onboard as executive producer.

This is far from the first time that another remake of the classic sci-fi movie has been in the works, as Rob Zombie was once slated to write and direct his own take on The Blob before eventually exiting the movie. Later, Con Air director Simon West signed on to direct the project, with Samuel L. Jackson attached to star, but that version also fell apart. Here’s hoping David Bruckner has better luck.

What would you like to see from this new remake of The Blob?