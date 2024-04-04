David Bruckner’s The Blob remake will honor the practical effects of earlier versions

Back in 1958, director Irvin Yeaworth brought the world a really fun creature feature called The Blob , which was followed by Larry Hagman’s late-to-the-party sequel Beware! The Blob (a.k.a. Son of Blob) in 1972 and an awesome remake directed by Chuck Russell – which ranks as one of the best remakes ever made – in 1988. We’ve been hearing rumblings of another Blob remake for over a decade now. Rob Zombie was attached to write and direct a new version of The Blob for a brief period of time, and commissioned some concept art before leaving the project. The Conjuring writers Chad and Carey Hayes wrote a draft of the script that reimagined the titular being as the B.L.O.B., which stood for Biological Lethal Organic Bomb. Their script was scrapped. Later, Con Air director Simon West was going to be helming the film, with Samuel L. Jackson signed on to star and Halle Berry rumored to join him. That one didn’t make it into production, either. A few months ago, it was announced that Hellraiser reboot director David Bruckner is now attached to write and direct a new take on The Blob. Keith Levine, who produced the Hellraiser reboot and is producing the Blob remake, is currently doing the press rounds for another horror film he worked on, The First Omen (a prequel to the 1976 classic The Omen). During an interview with ComicBook.com, Levine took a moment to talk about The Blob and said the new remake will honor the practical effects work of the previous films.

Levine said, “ Well, I personally am very excited about – because another one of these ‘my parents are out movies’ that I’m watching at a young age is The Blob – which we’re doing at Warner Brothers, also with David Bruckner … The Chuck Russell movie just, as a kid, it f*cked me up big time. There’s this movie theater scene towards the end of it where these kids sneak out and they go to the movies and then they get killed by the Blob … I think that was the first time I had seen kids my age die. I was watching all these horror movies. It was always about teenagers and older people, and I think I was like, ‘It never felt like me,’ but that movie, just because of that scene, really, really, really terrorized me. So very excited to dive into that world and honor the practical effects, the tactile feel of it. We’re just excited about all the possibilities there. “

I have always loved The Blob, I watched both the 1958 and 1988 versions of the film a lot when I was growing up (I didn’t find out about the 1972 movie until later), and have been waiting decades to see the Blob return to the screen. So I’m looking forward to seeing what David Bruckner is going to do with the concept.

Levine is producing The Blob with David S. Goyer, while Judith Harris, the widow of original Blob producer Jack Harris, serves as executive producer.

