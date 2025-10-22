Hijack: Apple TV sets release for season 2 of Idris Elba’s thriller series

No mode of transportation is safe, but thankfully, we’ve got Idris Elba to save the day. Apple TV has revealed the release date for Hijack season 2, the thriller series starring and executive-produced by Elba. The eight-episode second season will premiere on the streaming service on January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until February 25, 2026.

In the second season of Hijack, “ a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster. ” The first season followed the journey of a hijacked plane as it made its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scrambled for answers. Much like 24, the series was told in real-time, with each episode roughly spanning an hour.

Related Hijack starring Idris Elba has been renewed for a second season at Apple

In addition to Elba, Hijack season 2 features the return of Christine Adams (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Max Beesley (The Gentlemen), and Archie Panjabi (Doctor Who). New additions includes Christian Näthe (Schule), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Lisa Vicari (Django), Toby Jones (Empire of Light), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy) and Christiane Paul (FBI: International).

The first season was one of the most-viewed dramas on AppleTV upon its release in 2023, and it even cracked the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The streaming service quickly renewed it for a second season.