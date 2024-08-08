Hold Your Breath first look images preview Hulu Original horror thriller starring Sarah Paulson

Two years ago, we heard that American Horror Story regular Sarah Paulson had signed on to star in a horror thriller called Dust, which would be released as a Hulu Original. That film has since made its way through production and post-production, and along the way it was retitled Hold Your Breath . It’s now set to be released through the Hulu streaming service on October 3rd – and with that date swiftly approaching, a batch of first look images have arrived online! You can check them out in this article.

Coming to us from Searchlight Pictures, Hold Your Breath marks the feature directorial debut of directors William Joines and Karrie Crouse. Crouse wrote the screenplay for the film, which has the following synopsis: In 1930s Oklahoma, amid the region’s horrific dust storms, a woman is convinced that a sinister presence is threatening her family. Another synopsis let us know that the story centers on a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.

Paulson is joined in the cast by Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Bill Heck (I Know What You Did Last Summer TV series), Annaleigh Ashford (Masters of Sex), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear). In addition to American Horror Story, Paulson’s credits include American Crime Story, Ratched, Mrs. America, Run, Glass, Bird Box, Ocean’s Eight, 12 Years a Slave, Mud, New Year’s Eve, Martha Marcy May Marlene, Cupid, The Spirit, Diggers, The Notorious Bettie Page, Serenity, Deadwood, Down with Love, What Women Want, The Other Sister, and American Gothic, among other things.

Alix Madigan and Lucas Joaquin produced Hold Your Breath, with Paulson serving as executive producer. Searchlight Production heads DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas oversaw the project with the company’s Director of Development Zahra Phillips.

Does Hold Your Breath sound interesting to you? Check out the first look images, then let us know whether or not this is a movie you plan to watch on the Hulu streaming service by leaving a comment below.