Anna Faris has an idea that finds Shelley hopping onto a new career path for a House Bunny 2

The eyes might be the nipples of the face, but you may want to direct your attention to Anna Faris and her idea to take her House Bunny character, Shelley, in a new direction. Thanks to People, Faris is happy to share her idea for a sequel to 2008’s The House Bunny, in which she played a former Playboy bunny who’s kicked out of the mansion and forced to find a job as a house mother for a sorority full of socially-awkward girls.

Previously, Faris thought Shelley would eventually become a country singer, but now she believes the former Playboy bunny could pursue a career in high-ranking law enforcement. Speaking with People about a possible House Bunny 2, Faris said she’s moved on from thinking about Shelley as a would-be Country singer and says she could become a member of the CIA!

“Then I was thinking, no, she should be a CIA interrogator,” Faris told People. “Her skill is disarming people because she is perceived, and she is, as so open and nonjudgmental. So I was imagining Shelley saying, ‘Oh, what do I do for work? I’m a CIA interrogator.'”

Excited about the idea, Faris added, “Let’s write a script. I would love that.”

Interestingly, Shelley is something of a savant when it comes to remembering people’s names and details of political events. She is often underestimated by others, giving her an edge in infiltration. Shelley is a character that’s near-and-dear to Faris’ heart, and she says the character helped change her outlook on life.

“Fundamentally, career stuff aside, playing a character that had so much compassion and lack of judgment, a character who really led with her heart,” she explained. “It sounds really corny, but I think it made me feel like it was easier to make friends in a weird way.”

“That made me want to lead my life with compliments,” Faris continued. “It felt like kind of a way to combat jealous feelings.”

The world could use many more people like Shelley, don’t you think? Unsurprisingly, The House Bunny is a delightful and heartfelt comedy with fantastic performances from several stars, including Emma Stone, Colin Hanks, Kat Dennings, Christopher McDonald, Katherine McPhee, and Rumer Willis. Much like the launch of a sequel to Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde, I think we all could use House Bunny 2 in our lives.