Anna Faris has an idea that finds Shelley hopping onto a new career path for a House Bunny 2

Anna Faris has an idea for a House Bunny 2 in which Shelley pursues a career in high-ranking law enforcement.

By
Anna Faris, The House Bunny, House Bunny 2

The eyes might be the nipples of the face, but you may want to direct your attention to Anna Faris and her idea to take her House Bunny character, Shelley, in a new direction. Thanks to People, Faris is happy to share her idea for a sequel to 2008’s The House Bunny, in which she played a former Playboy bunny who’s kicked out of the mansion and forced to find a job as a house mother for a sorority full of socially-awkward girls.

Previously, Faris thought Shelley would eventually become a country singer, but now she believes the former Playboy bunny could pursue a career in high-ranking law enforcement. Speaking with People about a possible House Bunny 2, Faris said she’s moved on from thinking about Shelley as a would-be Country singer and says she could become a member of the CIA!

“Then I was thinking, no, she should be a CIA interrogator,” Faris told People. “Her skill is disarming people because she is perceived, and she is, as so open and nonjudgmental. So I was imagining Shelley saying, ‘Oh, what do I do for work? I’m a CIA interrogator.'”

Excited about the idea, Faris added, “Let’s write a script. I would love that.”

Interestingly, Shelley is something of a savant when it comes to remembering people’s names and details of political events. She is often underestimated by others, giving her an edge in infiltration. Shelley is a character that’s near-and-dear to Faris’ heart, and she says the character helped change her outlook on life.

“Fundamentally, career stuff aside, playing a character that had so much compassion and lack of judgment, a character who really led with her heart,” she explained. “It sounds really corny, but I think it made me feel like it was easier to make friends in a weird way.”

“That made me want to lead my life with compliments,” Faris continued. “It felt like kind of a way to combat jealous feelings.”

The world could use many more people like Shelley, don’t you think? Unsurprisingly, The House Bunny is a delightful and heartfelt comedy with fantastic performances from several stars, including Emma Stone, Colin Hanks, Kat Dennings, Christopher McDonald, Katherine McPhee, and Rumer Willis. Much like the launch of a sequel to Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde, I think we all could use House Bunny 2 in our lives.

Source: People
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, Karate Kid movie
Ralph Macchio on working with Jackie Chan on new Karate Kid movie
24 movie, Kiefer Sutherland
24 movie in early development, but will Kiefer Sutherland return?
Kevin Smith shares a behind-the-scenes image from the filming of Astro Blaster and the Beaver-Men for The 4:30 Movie
The 4:30 Movie: Kevin Smith shares a look at movie within the movie, reveals when trailer will debut
Bob Newhart dead: one of the greatest stand-up comics was 94
View All

About the Author

8490 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest The House Bunny News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles