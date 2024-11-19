Toothless and Hiccup form an unbreakable bond in the first teaser trailer for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon

Hiccup and Toothless, the Night Fury, become fast friends in the first live-action teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon.

I’m not crying. You’re crying! Dreamworks is turning the waterworks to full-blast today with the first teaser trailer for the studio’s live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon. The preview gives us a front-row seat for the first meeting between Mason Thames‘ Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and Toothless, the elusive and adorable Night Fury dragon. The highly-anticipated film soars into theaters on June 13, 2025, turning up the summer heat with dragon fire!

In How to Train Your Dragon, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III discovers dragons aren’t as terrifying as the stories would have him believe. Hiccup is an outsider, so people will likely brush his opinions aside. Still, when he proves to them that dragons are misunderstood and potentially friendly, he ushers in a new era where Vikings and dragons work together to build a shared society.

Today’s How to Train Your Dragon teaser trailer depicts the story beats leading up to Hiccup and Toothless’ fateful meeting. In the preview, Hiccup experiences pressure to honor his father by becoming the Viking horde’s next dragon slayer, but Hiccup doesn’t have the stomach to do the deed. He discovers that not only are dragons friendly, but joining forces with them will give his people the upper hand in any battle. Hiccup must convince his father and his people that the generations-old myth about dragons being their enemy is false. Good luck, Hiccup. You’re going to need it.

How to Train Your Dragon franchise director Dean DeBlois (Lio & Stitch, Micronauts) shot Dreamworks’ live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon from his script. Mason Thames (The Black Phone) plays Hiccup, while Gerard Butler plays the Viking leader Stoick. Julian Dennison plays Fishlegs, Gabriel Howell plays Snotlout, Harry Trevaldwyn pays Tuffnut, Bronwyn James plays Ruffnut, Nico Parker plays Astrid, Nick Frost plays Gobbler, and Ruth Codd plays Phelgma.

Today’s How to Train Your Dragon teaser trailer has the live-action version of the classic book series and animated film franchise looking amazing. Mason Thames appears to have nailed Hiccup’s timid and kind-hearted nature, while Toothless resembles a one-to-one version of his animated counterpart. While I’m unsure how much we need a live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, it’s great to see such care taken with the property.

