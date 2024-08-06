A new video of Hugh Jackman recording ADR for Deadpool & Wolverine will give you Logan flashbacks

In 2017, James Mangold unleashed a video of Hugh Jackman recording ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement) for Logan. The behind-the-scenes clip shows the Aussie actor tearing through a group of henchmen in a forest, snarling and foaming at the mouth with rage. Today, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy adds to Jackman’s voiceover antics with his own video. Posted to his Instagram, the video shows Hugh Jackman recording ADR for the epic fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine battle the Deadpool Corp. As if you couldn’t tell from his show-stopping performance in the film’s final cut, Jackman’s passion for bringing Logan to life on the silver screen knows no bounds.

As Wolverine claws his way through nearly 100 Deadpools, Jackman re-enacts the scene to give the sound design team more grunts, groans, and expletives to work with. Jackman carves through imaginary foes with imaginary claws, his heart jumping like a jackrabbit inside his chest with every swing of adamantium. In addition to exorcising some of his inner demons, the ADR session proves to be a workout as Jackman sweats alongside his costumed counterpart.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the hottest ticket in town at the box office, with $824M+ worldwide. Analysts expect the Marvel threequel to perform well throughout its third weekend, with an estimated $50M waiting to get comfortable inside Marvel’s massive money bin. By now, spoilers are everywhere, with the film’s guest stars popping up on social media, talk shows, viral interviews, and more.

While Deadpool & Wolverine feels like a standalone Marvel film, some fans can’t help but wonder if it’s paving the way for a bright future. One example is Danfe Keen’s Laura Kinney, aka X-23. In addition to her fantastic guest spot in Shawn Levy’s new film, could Keen reprise the role for Marvel’s X-Men reboot? It’s too early to tell, but Keen’s X-23 already has a built-in fanbase, with scores of fans praising her portrayal of Logan’s feral female clone. One thing’s for sure: it’ll be a sad day (again) when Jackman finally relinquishes the claws for good.

Could Dafne Keen’s X-23 be the MCU’s new Wolverine instead of recasting Logan? How much do you love watching Hugh Jackman slash through invisible enemies while recording ADR? Let us know in the comments section below.