Humane trailer: Caitlin Cronenberg thriller reaches theatres next month

A trailer has been released for the thriller Humane, directed by Caitlin Cronenberg, which is set to reach theatres in April

More than two years have gone by since we heard that photographer Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of legendary filmmaker David Cronenberg, would be making her feature directorial debut with a thriller called Humane . Production wrapped over a year ago – but we won’t have to wait much longer to see the film. IFC Films and the Shudder streaming service have picked up the U.S. distribution rights, with IFC planning to give the film a theatrical release on April 26th. It will then move to Shudder at a later date. Elevation Pictures will be handling Canadian distribution. With the theatrical release date right around the corner, a trailer for Humane has arrived online… and if you’ve been wondering what a movie by the daughter of David Cronenberg would look like, you can get an idea by checking out the trailer in the embed above.

Written and produced by Michael Sparaga of Victory Man Productions, Humane is described as a “dystopian satire” takes place over the course of a single day, months after a global environmental collapse has forced world leaders to take extreme measures to reduce the earth’s population. In a wealthy enclave, a recently retired newsman invites his four grown children to dinner to announce his intentions to enlist in the nation’s new euthanasia program. But when the father’s plan goes horribly awry, tensions flare and chaos erupts among his children.

The film stars Jay Baruchel (Random Acts of Violence), Emily Hampshire (Chapelwaite), Peter Gallagher (Grace and Frankie), Alanna Bale (Cardinal), Sebastian Chacon (Emergency), and Sirena Gulamgaus (Transplant).

Humane was executive produced by Martin Katz and Karen Wookey of Prospero Pictures, Todd Brown and Nick Spicer of XYZ Films, and Adrian Love and Laurie May of Elevation Pictures.

Scott Shooman, head of AMC Networks’ Film Group, provided the following statement: “ Caitlin has crafted a provocative directorial debut exuding a timeliness and evocative social critique that highlights one of the most assured and exciting new voices to contend with. We are honored to distribute Caitlin’s first full-length feature for its theatrical release and presence on our streaming platform, Shudder. “

Emily Gotto, Shudder’s VP of global acquisitions & co-productions, added: “ With Humane, Caitlin has delivered a wickedly smart, humorous and socially relevant thriller with exceptional performances from its outstanding cast. We can’t wait to share this chilling, prescient satire with Shudder members. “

A few years ago, Caitlin collaborated with her father on a short film called The Death of David Cronenberg.

