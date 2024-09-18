Marc Maron to play an ailing actor obessed with being remembered at the Academy Awards in Rob Burnett’s In Memoriam

Marc Maron plays an actor diagnosed with terminal cancer who wants nothing more than to be remembered in Rob Burnett’s In Memoriam.

Marc Maron (GLOW, Joker, Spenser Confidential) is stepping out from behind his WTF podcast microphone to star in Rob Burnett’s (The Fundamentals of Caring, We Made This Movie, The Knights of Prosperity) upcoming comedy In Memoriam. Burnett, a five-time Emmy winner, is ready to roll cameras on his latest feature starting on October 14.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, In Memoriam focuses on a veteran Hollywood actor (Maron) who becomes obsessed with being a part of the Academy Awards “In Memoriam” montage after learning about his terminal cancer diagnosis. The actor’s journey tells a heartfelt tale about self-discovery, humility, and ego as he hopes to leave his mark on the industry by becoming immortalized in a time-honored tradition.

Marc Maron, known for playing Sam Sylvia in the women’s wrestling drama series GLOW, Gene Ufland in Todd Phillips’ Joker, and the Grumpy GPS in the YouTube Originals family series Jam Van, is a wildly successful actor and podcast host with over 80 million downloads yearly for his WTF podcast. He’s hitting the links with Owen Wilson in Apple TV’s untitled golf comedy series and stars alongside Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, and Tye Sheridan in Justin Kurzel’s upcoming crime thriller The Order.

Justin Kurzel directs The Order from a script by Zach Baylin, Gary Gerhardt, and Kevin Flynn. The upcoming film focuses on a series of bank robberies and car heists that frighten communities in the Pacific Northwest. A lone FBI agent believes that the crimes were not the work of financially motivated criminals but rather a group of dangerous domestic terrorists. The Order hits screens on December 5, 2024.

Rob Burnett’s In Memoriam could be a comedic powerhouse with a splash of drama for Marc Maron. The Academy’s “In Memoriam” tribute is a heart-wrenching highlight of the annual awards show, though some of the industry’s greatest actors are occasionally left off the list. The tribute is always a touching reminder of how many influential talents we lose yearly. If Maron’s character hopes to get a spot in the ceremony, he must remind people of his impact on the industry and, by extension, their lives.