In Memoriam segment pays tribute to Gene Hackman but snubs Trachtenberg, Todd, Delon, and more

Oftentimes, if a celebrity dies too close to the Academy Awards, they may not make it into that year’s In Memoriam segment. And for a moment, it looked as if Gene Hackman — whose death was announced mere days before Sunday’s ceremony — wouldn’t be making the cut, as Morgan Freeman looked to be paying a special tribute to his friend and co-star. Yet, Hackman and some other notable 2025 deaths (including David Lynch) were included. But as is the case every year, there were many names left out. So who did the Academy snub this year?

Among the most notable names missing from the In Memoriam segment was one who also passed away last month: Michelle Trachtenberg, star of Harriet the Spy and Eurotrip. Along with her, horror icon Tony Todd (Candyman) was also omitted. Also failing to make the cut were Heathers’ Shannen Doherty, Clue’s Martin Mull and Olivia Hussey, star of 1968’s Romeo and Juliet, a film that actually won two Oscars. You can also add legendary French actor Alain Delon, Annie Hall co-star Tony Roberts and After Everything’s Chance Perdomo, who died at just 27 last March. Of course, I’m most certainly missing some names myself…

This year’s In Memoriam segment has faced some other criticisms in its presentation. For starters, the music (Mozart’s Lacrimosa) played a little too ominous, at some points feeling almost over the top. There, too, was the camera angle, which never once changed, keeping the scene fairly stiff and making it a bit hard to read some of the names that went along with the images and clips.

In his tribute leading up to the In Memoriam segment, Morgan Freeman said of Hackman, “This week, our community lost a giant and I lost a dear friend: Gene Hackman. I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films: Unforgiven and Under Suspicion. And like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work. He received two Oscars but more importantly, he warmed the hearts of film lovers all over the world. Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.’ So I think I speak for us all: Gene, you’ll be remembered for that and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend.”

