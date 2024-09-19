Paul W.S. Anderson’s fantasy action fim In the Lost Lands starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista snapped up by Vertical

Deadline reports that Vertical has snagged the rights to In the Lost Lands, a fantasy flick from Constantin Film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista.

The film is based on a short story by George R.R. Martin and centers on a “ Queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon… ” Constantin Werner wrote the script from a story written by Anderson, who also produces alongside Jovovich, Bautista, Werner, Jonathan Meisner, Jeremy Bolt, and Robert Kulzer.

“ With In the Lost Lands, we’ve created a movie with a completely unique visual style and storytelling that uses cutting-edge technology to bring the story to life like never before, ” Anderson said in a statement. “ So, it was always important to me that it be seen on the big screen. That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled that Vertical is bringing In the Lost Lands to American theaters. “

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added, “ We’re thrilled to be in business with Constantin Film for the In The Lost Lands U.S. release next year. The film is a testament to how Paul and Milla’s continued partnership yields compelling cinematic experiences. Dave’s charm and humor is larger-than-life, and the cast’s chemistry radiates off the screen. “

Jovovich has a few other projects on her slate, including Midnight, an action movie starring Alexandra Shipp as a young, blind woman who is hunted by a collective of international criminals led by Jovovich’s character. Rosario Dawson also stars and produces the project. Jovovich is also starring alongside Luke Evans in World Breaker, a new sci-fi movie from director Brad Anderson. “ Five years ago, a tear in the fabric of reality brought creatures to our world from an alternate dimension bent on our destruction, ” reads the description. “ A father hides his daughter on an island to keep her safe while he prepares her for survival and the battles to come. But when the world is about to break, no place is safe. “

In the Lost Lands will be released exclusively in theaters early next year.