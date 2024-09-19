Paul W.S. Anderson’s fantasy action fim In the Lost Lands starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista snapped up by Vertical

Vertical snags the rights to In the Lost Lands, a fantasy move from Paul W.S. Anderson starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista.

By
In the Lost Lands, Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista, Paul W.S. Anderson

Deadline reports that Vertical has snagged the rights to In the Lost Lands, a fantasy flick from Constantin Film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista.

The film is based on a short story by George R.R. Martin and centers on a “Queen who, desperate to fulfill her love, makes a daring play: she sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon…” Constantin Werner wrote the script from a story written by Anderson, who also produces alongside Jovovich, Bautista, Werner, Jonathan Meisner, Jeremy Bolt, and Robert Kulzer.

Related
In the Lost Lands: Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista will fight each other in Paul W.S Anderson film

With In the Lost Lands, we’ve created a movie with a completely unique visual style and storytelling that uses cutting-edge technology to bring the story to life like never before,” Anderson said in a statement. “So, it was always important to me that it be seen on the big screen. That’s why I couldn’t be more thrilled that Vertical is bringing In the Lost Lands to American theaters.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added, “We’re thrilled to be in business with Constantin Film for the In The Lost Lands U.S. release next year. The film is a testament to how Paul and Milla’s continued partnership yields compelling cinematic experiences. Dave’s charm and humor is larger-than-life, and the cast’s chemistry radiates off the screen.

Jovovich has a few other projects on her slate, including Midnight, an action movie starring Alexandra Shipp as a young, blind woman who is hunted by a collective of international criminals led by Jovovich’s character. Rosario Dawson also stars and produces the project. Jovovich is also starring alongside Luke Evans in World Breaker, a new sci-fi movie from director Brad Anderson. “Five years ago, a tear in the fabric of reality brought creatures to our world from an alternate dimension bent on our destruction,” reads the description. “A father hides his daughter on an island to keep her safe while he prepares her for survival and the battles to come. But when the world is about to break, no place is safe.

In the Lost Lands will be released exclusively in theaters early next year.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
Terminator franchise, James Cameron, Arnold Scwharzenegger
James Cameron says future Terminator projects won’t include characters from past movies
In the Lost Lands, Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista
Paul W.S. Anderson’s fantasy action fim In the Lost Lands starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista snapped up by Vertical
Eric Roberts thinks Martin Scorsese holds a grudge against him for turning down a prominent role in the Last Temptation of Christ
Oscar Isaac has been spotted on the set of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and images show him in costume
Oscar Isaac has been spotted on the set of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein
View All

About the Author

10124 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest In The Lost Lands News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles