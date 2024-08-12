Rosario Dawson to produce and star in the action thriller Midnight alongside Alexandra Shipp and Milla Jovovich

Hollywood is assembling a force to be reckoned with as Rosario Dawson (Kids, Daredevil, Clerks 2) joins Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse, Barbie, Shaft) and Milla Jovovich (The Fifth Element, Monster Hunter, Return to the Blue Lagoon) for the upcoming action thriller Midnight. Dawson joins the project as a producer and actor, with first-time filmmaker Joshua Otis Miller directing for Yale Productions. The plan is to shop the project for potential buyers at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

According to Deadline, Midnight revolves around a young, blind woman (Shipp) who is hunted by a collective of international criminals led by Jovovich’s character. The deadly group wants a package they believe was given to Shipp’s character by her federal agent sister (Dawson). The group assumes stealing from the visually impaired will be easy, but that assumption is about to go terribly wrong. Lamont Magee and Jeff Byrd wrote the script.

“Without giving away too much, ‘Midnight’ is an awesome action movie, revolving around duty and sacrifice,” Rosario Dawson said regarding her enthusiasm to join Midnight. “It’s about coming into your own and embracing your independence, but at its core, it’s a movie about family and that’s what really resonated with me. I’m so thrilled to be a part of such an incredible project with this spectacular cast and crew.”

“Partnering with Rosario on this film has been an amazing experience,” said Levine and Jordan Beckerman. “She’s a remarkably talented actress, and we couldn’t be more impressed by her creative process as a producer. Dawson, along with Alexandra Shipp and Milla Jovovich, give action packed fantastic performances, and we cannot wait for audiences to see ‘Midnight.'”

Rosario Dawson is never short on projects to dig into. She played Catwoman for 18 episodes of DC Batman: The Audio Adventures, reprised her role as the Jedi Ahsoka Tano for the Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka and voiced Kokoro for the upcoming animated film Terminator Zero. She’s got two other projects in production, including the animated TV series Ghosts of Rain, in which she voices Prism. Ghosts of Rain follows a group of gamers competing in the first-ever neural reality battle royale game “Ruin.” However, a malicious virus appears and transforms their utopia into a hellish reality. Dawson also stars in Lee Baker’s Speed of Light, a thriller focusing on Pierce Black, the first to test pilot a speed-of-light plane. The experience traumatizes him, and he falls into a coma. He wakes to superhuman abilities and can step into visions of the past, where he discovers that his wife’s death was not an accident and her killers are after him.

With Rosario Dawson, Alexandra Shipp, and Milla Jovovich ready to throw down for Joshua Otis Miller’s Midnight, the first-time director is bringing heavy hitters to the playing field. We’ll keep our eyes on this one and are curious to see who picks up the film at TIFF next month.