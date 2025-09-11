Midnight 3: Dustin Ferguson is making a sequel to John A. Russo’s 1982 slasher

Back in 1968, writer/director George A. Romero and co-writer John A. Russo managed to redefine the word “zombie” with the classic film Night of the Living Dead, despite the fact that they didn’t consider the ghouls in their movie to be zombies. Romero went on to build out his career with further classics like Dawn of the Dead, Martin, Knightriders, Creepshow, Day of the Dead, and more – and Russo has had a hand in several more movies as well, including The Return of the Living Dead, The Majorettes, and the 1982 slasher Midnight, which he wrote and directed. That film was followed by a sequel (Midnight 2: Sex, Death and Videotape) in 1993 and a remake in 2020, and now prolific filmmaker Dustin Ferguson has announced that he’s planning to make another sequel to the original film! Midnight 3 is set to film this October in Los Angeles, for a release in early 2026 on all major platforms and retailers, and a fundraising campaign can be found on IndieGogo.

Russo’s Midnight showed us what happened when a young woman fleeing her sexually abusive stepfather hitches a ride with two young men, but the three soon find themselves at the mercy of a backwoods Satanic cult. In Midnight 2, the surviving member of a devil-worshiping family uses a camcorder to videotape himself murdering young women during sex. The girlfriend of one of his victims goes to a detective to try to find her friend.

Midnight 3 plot details are being kept under wraps, but Ferguson wrote, “ The original Midnight by Director John A. Russo is one of my all-time favorite films. It has served as inspiration to me for a number of my own films in the past like Wrong Side of The Tracks, Runaway Nightmare, Asylum of the Devil, and Don’t Trick-or-Treat Alone! I recently obtained the sequel rights from Mr. Russo, who will be serving as Producer on this installment. ” Funds raised by the IndieGogo campaign will be “used to cover the remaining licensing costs, Actor/Crew pay, and to secure the location.” In addition to the movies mentioned, Ferguson’s previous credits include a remake of Spider Baby and Witchcraft XVII: The Initiation.

I have watched the original Midnight multiple times, and Midnight 2 a few times as well, but I still need to get around to watching the remake. I’m interested in seeing how Ferguson will continue the franchise with Midnight 3. Are you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.