Interview: Titus Welliver talks about the latest season of Bosch: Legacy and what could come next

If you know what Bosch is, odds are you are a red-blooded American dad or a fan of police procedurals. For those unfamiliar, Bosch was a long-running Prime Video series adapted from the novels of Michael Connelly. Following Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, played by Titus Welliver, the series follows the LAPD detective as he solves murders, mysteries, and more while balancing his personal life with the safety of the public he serves. Running for seven seasons, the original Bosch ended its run in 2021 before coming back the following season as Bosch: Legacy.

Now in its third season, Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch after he retires from the LAPD. Now operating as a private investigator, Bosch has found himself embroiled in crimes where he has been the suspect. He also has partnered with defense attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) and his daughter Madeline (Madison Lintz), who is an LAPD officer. In the latest season, Bosch has had the highest stakes of his career involving an election and more for what many have found to be the best run of the series to date.

I talked with series star Titus Welliver about his role as Harry Bosch and what it has meant to him. A veteran of series like Lost and Deadwood, this is the longest role of Welliver’s career. He talked about his love of the source material and where he sees the series going in the future. We also talked about the label that Bosch is a “dad show” and what his favorite part of working on the series has been. Check out the full interview in the embed above.

Bosch: Legacy is now streaming on Prime Video.