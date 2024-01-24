Interview: Dolph Lundgren talks Wanted Man + Ivan Drago Spinoff News

If you know JoBlo, you know that we love us some 80s action. And it’s hard to even think of the genre without thinking of Mr. Dolph Lundgren. I can’t even see Dolph without having the mental image of the man saying, “I must break you,” come to the forefront of my mind. He’s an absolute legend, so it’s nice to see him get back behind the camera for Wanted Man. While the movie feels a bit familiar, I appreciated how much Dolph was willing to make his character look ugly. He’s got plenty of flaws, and that’s something that’s usually missing from the leads of these action ventures. But we didn’t just talk Wanted Man in our interview, as I’m a huge It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fan and, anyone who watches the show knows that Dolph is something of a legend on it. He even appeared in a brief role in Season 14. So I, of course, HAD to ask about his experience and if he was aware before appearing on the show himself. In regards to the Drago spinoff, Dolph seems rather optimistic. We went over where that project is currently at and the path he’d like to see Ivan go down. This was a great talk, so be sure to check it out!

Wanted Man plot synopsis: Johansen (Lundgren) is an aging detective, whose outdated policing methods have given the department a recent public relations problem. To save his job, he is sent to Mexico to extradite a female witness to the murders of two DEA agents. Once there, he finds not only his old opinions challenged, but that bad hombres on both sides of the border are now gunning for him and his witness.

WANTED MAN IS IN THEATERS AND ON DEMAND/DIGITAL ON JANUARY 19TH, 2023.

