Interview: Johnny Knoxville, Bobby Lee and More Talk Sweet Dreams

Last Updated on April 25, 2024

Having spent many years as a fan of Jackass, I’ve always gravitated to the career of Johnny Knoxville. The actor has a new feature currently available for streaming or purchase on Prime, and frankly, he’s excellent in it. Sweet Dreams tells the story of Morris, a man who has found himself at a sober living facility. The film, written and directed by Lije Sparks, is a sweet, funny, and heartfelt tale, one that is utterly inspiring. The sports aspect is fun, as the group put together a ragtag softball team to save their place, but it’s also a serious work. Also starring Kate Upton, Bobby Lee, Jay Mohr, and Gata, it’s an inspiring film with a huge heart.

I’ve always enjoyed chatting with Mr. Knoxville, and this was no exception. Both Johnny and Mr. Sarki opened up about bringing a bit of positivity to those struggling with addiction. And yes, the performances are terrific all around. Yet it was the reason for Lije to make this film that truly tugged at my heartstrings during the interview. As well, we spoke with both Bobby Lee and GaTa, and it was a pleasure. The two discussed working with this group of actors, and building the relationships with them on-screen. It’s great to see a film that deals with addiction with hope and heart. If you are looking for a special flick, you may want to give this one a try.

Sweet Dreams has the following synopsis: Forced into rehab, a man reluctantly agrees to coach a misfit softball team of recovering addicts to win a cash prize and prove that everyone, despite their past, can hit a home run.