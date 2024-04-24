Interview: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, and Austin Crute Talk The Greatest Hits

Music can transport you. When you hear a song that brings back memories, it can be an exceptionally moving experience. However, in the new feature The Greatest Hits, those songs from the past can quite literally move you to another place and time. Written and directed by Ned Benson, the film cleverly intermingles sci-fi elements such as time travel, in a beautifully grounded way. It also features an excellent lead performance from Lucy Boynton, as well as the terrific Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, and Austin Crute. The story is original, refreshing, and will likely connect to anybody out there that loves music. It certainly did with me.

The last time I spoke with Lucy Boynton, it was for another project that had a ton of music. That would be Bohemian Rhapsody. Here, she shines as a woman who desperately attempts to change the past. Both Justin H. Min and Ms. Boynton discussed working with Mr. Benson, and finding such an easy and effective acting partner with each other. We also sat down with Austin Crute, and it was a joy. Mr. Crute discussed his relationship to music, and a few wonderful memories he was kind enough to share. The Greatest Hits is currently available on Hulu, and it’s well worth seeking out if you’ve ever connected to a memory with music.

The film (you can read our review HERE) has the following synopsis: Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time travelling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?