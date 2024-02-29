The musically-driven time-traveling comedy The Greatest Hits drops the needle on a release date and images

Ned Benson’s dramatic comedy The Greatest Hits swings to the sound of a release date and images from the upcoming time-traveling journey.

Music is one of humankind’s most potent art forms. Music can help heal the deepest depths of depression, call to higher powers for prosperity and nourishment, and, in Ned Benson’s upcoming dramatic comedy The Greatest Hits, facilitate traveling back in time to relive romantic memories. Today, Searchlight Pictures is proud to announce the release date of The Greatest Hits, with the film coming to select theaters on April 5 and to Hulu on April 12.

Ned Benson, the director of films like Four Lean Hounds, The Westerner, Yes, and the Disappearance of Elenor Rigby trilogy, directs The Greatest Hits from his own script, with Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express, Sing Street), David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy, Pearl, We Own This City), Justin H. Min (After Yang, Beef, The Umbrella Academy), and Austin Crute (Booksmart, Atlanta, Daybreak) leading the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Greatest Hits courtesy of Searchlight Pictures:

Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. While she relives the past through romantic memories of her former boyfriend (David Corenswet), her time-traveling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?

In addition to announcing The Greatest Hits release date, Searchlight Pictures shared a gallery of images from the upcoming film:

In the pics, Harriet is perusing a record shop, possibly searching for the next song to take her back in time. In the other images, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, and Justin H. Min embrace, creating heightened emotions and confusion as Harriet realizes she must choose between the two lovers.

If music could permit you to travel back in time, would you? What bands of songs would have the most significant impact on your journey? I would give anything to relive my first time attending All Tomorrow’s Parties New York, with bands like My Bloody Valentine, Dinosaur Jr., Lightning Bolt, Mogwai, The Silver Mountain Zion Orchestra, Shellac, Built to Spill, Tortois, and more shredding my soul and eardrums. Let us know where you’d go and what bands you’d listen to in the comments below.