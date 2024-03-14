The Greatest Hits: Your favorite songs take you back in time in the trailer for the Hulu original

Ned Benson’s new romantic drama involves time travel with a twist and follows a woman’s journey into the past as she has something in the future to look toward.

Everyone has certain notable songs in their lives that can transport you back to some sacred memories that you have kept with you. What if those songs could actually take you back in time to those memories? That’s the fresh new twist on the time travel concept in the new trailer for The Greatest Hits. Ned Benson, writer and director of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby trilogy, once again pulls double duty for this film which stars Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min and the new Kal-El of James Gunn’s Superman, David Corenswet.

The official plot synopsis from Searchlight Pictures reads,

“What if a single song, an unmistakable melody, an unforgettable sound – could take you back in time, literally? Harriet (Lucy Boynton) finds music imitating life when she discovers beloved songs shared with her former boyfriend can take her back to the scene of the moment, giving her a second chance to twist fate. While she relives the past through romantic memories, her time-traveling collides with a burgeoning new love interest in the present (Justin H. Min). As she takes her journey through the hypnotic connection between music and memory, she wonders – even if she could change the past, should she?”

The romantic drama comes from the former Fox Searchlight Pictures studio, which was the indie brand of 20th Century Fox, now simply Searchlight Pictures under Disney’s ownership. Disney would distribute their Searchlight titles in conjunction with Hulu for original films that premieres on the streamer. Michael London, Shannon Gaulding, Stephanie Davis, Cassandra Kulukundis and Ned Benson are on board as producers of the film.

Benson commented on his idea for the concept of the film, “I thought it was so interesting how the mind and music interact. And then I kind of came up with this concept of music as time travel. That was basically how it all started.” His star, Boynton, would glow about working with him on this film, “He’s such a romantic, so he really leans in to finding the way this can be a really beautiful love story. But he also doesn’t take himself too seriously, so it never becomes overly earnest. He’s incredibly collaborative and honest with his own experiences, so that sets the tone on set.”

Lucy Boynton and David Corenswet in THE GREATEST HITS. Photo by Merie Weismiller Wallace, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

Lucy Boynton in THE GREATEST HITS. Photo by Merie Weismiller Wallace, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

Justin H. Min and Lucy Boynton in THE GREATEST HITS. Photo by Merie Weismiller Wallace, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.