Superman: James Gunn shot first scenes in Norway involving the Fortress of Solitude

When James Gunn announced that production had begun on Superman, he included a close-up of the new costume covered in snow, and now we know why. While speaking with Svalbardposten, Gunn revealed that the first scene he filmed for Superman was shot in Svalbard and featured Superman fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude.

“ We have filmed the first scenes, which show Superman fleeing to the ice fortress, ” Gunn said. “ We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But there’s also the fact that you’ll find a varied landscape here that you won’t find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling. ” We’ve seen the Fortress of Solitude many times in previous Superman adaptations, but it’s always a special location.

Gunn added that they attracted a few curious onlookers, which he’s fine with so long as they’re not trying to sneak photos. “ We have had some who have been curious, yes, who have stood and watched, ” he said. “ But that’s perfectly fine. And that’s a big difference. Because being interested in just watching is something completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can make money from by selling online. “

Superman is set to star David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear as Lex Luthor, which Gunn finally confirmed late last year.