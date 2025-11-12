Interviews

Interview: Edgar Wright, Glen Powell, and Lee Pace Talk The Running Man

By
Posted 3 hours ago

Edgar Wright, the man behind one of my all-time favorite trilogies, is back. And this time, he has reimagined the Stephen King story, The Running Man. Yeah, the Arnold Schwarzenegger hit. Aside from elements of the story, Wright’s take is a very different one that doesn’t pull punches on the on-screen violence. He also happens to have hit a home run with the casting of Glen Powell. The actor nails the role and may be one of the most charismatic action heroes today. The film also stars Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Katy O’Brian, Michael Cera, William C. Macy, and more.

The only time I’ve interviewed Mr. Powell was for The Expendables 3. Somehow, he remembered. Glen is one of the nicest guys to interview. He’s funny as hell, charming, and incredibly kind. And his geeking out about working with the great Edgar Wright was a real treat. Speaking of Mr. Wright. It’s always a pleasure to speak with this man. Interestingly, he provided a remarkably detailed description of the original book cover. Let’s just say, 2025 was perfect timing for this.

Last, but not least, we sat down with Lee Pace. Without giving much away, I wasn’t exactly sure who he played early on. However, the performance becomes clear, and he makes for a super cool character. That’s ultimately what I appreciate in Edgar’s work. The man has a knack for great casting, sharp scripts, and moments of humor mixed with action.

For more about Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, make sure you check out our review!

The Running Man opens on November 14th in theatres.

