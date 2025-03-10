Interview: Emily Bett Rickards, Tyler Posey and Cast talk the wrestling of Queen of the Ring

Often wrestling biopics are quite tragic, with the focus being on the dark side of the ring. So it’s nice when a film comes along that just wants to tell us a feel good story about the past. Sure, there’s still plenty of dark moments, it is based on real life after all, but it’s finally time to put lady wrestler’s in the spotlight; more specifically: Mildred Burke. Casual viewers may not know the name, but Burke was a pioneer for women in the sport, and the film does a great job of highlighting that. But when it comes to making a wrestling movie, it’s about so much more than the drama on screen, as the drama between the ropes has just as much weight behind it. And that can be a lot of pressure for any cast and crew. I think they pulled it off beautifully and you can check out my review HERE.

I was fortunate enough to sit down with the cast and director of Queen of the Ring and, being a massive wrestling fan myself, I picked their brains about the process of making a wrestling biopic. Emily Bett Rickards got into how they shot the matches and some of her favorite/least favorite movies to perform. Director Ash Avildsen talks the difficulties of shooting a match. Meanwhile, Tyler Posey and Gavin Casalegno talk how great Rickards was as the number one on the call sheet, setting the tone for the rest of the production. I was also blown away by the fact that Francesca Eastwood recognized me. from YouTube. This was a great chat, and you can check it out in the embedded video above!

QUEEN OF THE RING plot:

In a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal all over the United States, a small town single mother embraces the danger as she dominates America’s most masculine sport and becomes the first million dollar female athlete in history.

QUEEN OF THE RING RELEASES TO THEATERS AND DIGITAL ON MARCH 7TH, 2025.