Interview: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Diablo Cody & Zelda Williams Talk Lisa Frankenstein

There have been numerous takes on Mary Shelley’s classic tale Frankenstein. The latest of which offers up a script by Diablo Cody, and terrific performances from Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton. Zelda Williams takes on the directorial duties of Lisa Frankenstein. It tells the tale of a young outcast who manages to bring the dead to life, but without a few necessary body parts. The film also features a lively performance from Carla Gugino as well as Liza Soberano. Lisa Frankenstein opens this Friday at a theatre near you.

Recently, I spoke to both Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Having spoken to the very talented Ms. Newton before, it was terrific sitting across from her and her co-star. Cole impressed me with his love of horror and his admiration for the classic movie monsters. He discussed his chance to play his own take on the classics. As for Kathryn, she talked about taking on a script by Diablo Cody, and working opposite Mr. Sprouse. The two are fantastic together in the film, and even in the interview.

Next up, we spoke with Zelda Williams and Diablo Cody. It’s hard to sit across from Ms. Cody and not realize what an important figure she has been in cinema. And thankfully she was a joy to speak with, as was Ms. Williams. I asked Diablo how much of an impact Mary Shelley had on her. As for Ms. Williams, she talked about taking on the project, and both discussed the influences behind the film.