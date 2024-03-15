Interview: Kristen Stewart, Katy O’Brian, and Rose Glass Talk Love Lies Bleeding

When you come across a movie like Love Lies Bleeding, it’s more than a pleasant surprise. Frankly, I walked into the screening knowing nothing about the film. That was a treat. Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian are fantastic as lovers with a little revenge on the mind. It also features terrific performances from both Dave Franco and especially, the great Ed Harris. Rose Glass has crafted a smart and thrilling feature that showcases two electric performances from both Stewart and O’Brian. Love Lies Bleeding is currently in theatres and it’s the kind of movie you may want to seek out ASAP.

It’s always fantastic to talk with Kristen Stewart. There is something about a no-nonsense kind of interview, and she is always terrific. For her latest, I sat down with Kristen, Katy O’Brian, and Rose Glass. The three talked about creating these rich characters, and bringing Rose’s vision to life. It’s a bold and thrilling feature, and it’s refreshing to see something like this. It was especially nice to talk with these three wonderfully talented artists. Love Lies Bleeding is a refreshing change of pace and the performances here are stunning. Go see this flick! Read our review here!