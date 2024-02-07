Love Lies Bleeding: Kristen Stewart’s romantic bodybuilding thriller gets a new trailer

A24 is teaming up with Saint Maud (watch it HERE) director Rose Glass to bring us a movie called Love Lies Bleeding , which is described as being a romantic thriller that’s fueled by fueled by ego, desire, and the American dream. The film is set to reach theatres on March 8th, and with just one month to go before that date arrives, a new trailer has arrived online. You can watch it in the embed above.

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) stars in Love Lies Bleeding alongside Katy O’Brian (The Walking Dead), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Ed Harris (The Rock), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch), and Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea).

The screenplay written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska tells an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.

Film4 developed Love Lies Bleeding with the filmmakers and co-financed with A24. A24 is also producing the film with Andrea Cornwell of Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman of Escape Plan Productions.

Saint Maud was Glass’s feature directorial debut, and that film went over very well with viewers. It has a 93% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and our own reviewers Matt Rooney and The Iceman both gave it 9/10 reviews. You can read Matt’s review at THIS LINK and The Iceman’s review is over HERE. Love Lies Bleeding got a 7/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray, and you can read that one at THIS LINK.

I still need to get around to seeing Saint Maud, but Love Lies Bleeding looks very interesting to me. I’m definitely going to be watching this movie, so maybe I should watch Saint Maud on the same day and have a Rose Glass double feature.

What did you think of the Love Lies Bleeding trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and while you’re scrolling down, take a look at these character posters: