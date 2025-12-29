Interviews

Interview: Park Chan-wook and Lee Byung-hun Talk No Other Choice

Posted 9 hours ago
The first time I saw Oldboy, directed by filmmaker Park Chan-wook, I was in awe. From his brilliant work in the Vengeance trilogy to his latest, No Other Choice, he is one of the most original voices in cinema today. In the film, Lee Byung-hun portrays a man just trying to get by. When he loses his job due to layoffs, the desperate man decides to take serious measures to procure employment. Chan-wook’s latest is an excellent dark comedy that once again proves why the director of Lady Vengeance never takes the obvious route

Recently, I had the wonderful opportunity to speak with both Park Chan-wook and Lee Hyung-hun. First up, it was a thrilling opportunity to chat with such a visionary. With a translator, the two of us discussed his darkly funny new feature. He was engaging and thoughtful, and it was exciting to speak with him for the first time regarding his work.

Afterwards, I spoke with his lead actor, Lee Byung-hun, and the man was incredibly charming. He discussed working with his brilliant director and the nature of the material. The actor explores an intriguing tightrope that he must walk, and he makes this character all the more compelling for it.

Park Chan-wook’s latest, No Other Choice, is currently in theatres and is well worth the price of admission.

