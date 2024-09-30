Interviews: Javier Bardem, Nathan Lane + the cast discuss Monsters and recommend an episode for Erik Menendez to watch

If you were around in the 90s then chances are you remember the Menendez Murders. Two brothers murdering their parents in cold blood is something you’d expect to read in the movie headlines yet this was real life in Beverly Hills. Their trial was one of many sensationalized trials at the time, with society being obsessed with Court TV. After Dahmer saw massive success for Netflix, Ryan Murphy decided to take aim at another popular trial (with Ed Gein being the subject for Season 3). And with the details a bit murkier this time around, Murphy takes the approach of having nearly every episode feature a different perspective/theory. This results in the show having a lot of conflicts in what actually happened, in the name of trying to tell all sides to the story. Our TV Critic Alex Maidy didn’t love the show but appreciated the performances.

I was fortunate enough to talk to the entire cast about Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny got into some of the brutal accusations against the parents. Nathan Lane and Ari Graynor may have been enemies in the show, but they couldn’t be more welcoming in an interview setting. Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez discussed the fantastic fifth episode which sees Cooper in a nearly 35-minute take. And given that Erik Menendez has come out against the show, I had to ask Cooper which episode he would show Erik to get him on board for the show. So be sure to check out my wonderful conversation with the whole cast in the video above.

MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENEDEZ STORY IS NOW PLAYING ON NETFLIX EVERYWHERE.