A release date, a guilt trip, and a promise not to invoke a mid-season break arrive in the Invincible Season 3 teaser trailer

No one knows how to make your mediocre job performance sting like a curmudgeonly co-worker at their wit’s end. They seem to know when you’re at your lowest point, then twist the knife to make you feel worse about not having the spoons to deal with tasks and unfinished projects. In Prime Video‘s Invincible Season 3 teaser trailer, Cecil (Walton Goggins) reads Mark (Steven Yeun) the riot act for botching a clean-up job for a group of criminal scum before reprimanding him for a laundry list of questions about why he’s slacking off. Like I said, no one gives you guff like a pissed-off co-worker.

Thankfully, Invincible Season 3 debuts on February 6, 2025, and there’s no mid-season break to give fans a reason to keyboard warrior their way through a period of impatience. Do you know how long it takes to produce an animated series? Exactly.

Invincible, Season 3, teaser trailer, prime Video

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces many new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

In case you forgot, the cast for Invincible includes a murderers’ row of Hollywood’s top talent, including Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Today’s Invincible Season 3 teaser trailer delivers on the show’s promise to bring fans a complete season from start to finish. Invincible is an ultra-violent superhero romp with a fourth and fifth season possibly on the way. Skybound Republic also wants to bring the world of Invincible to video game platforms after successfully funding a crowd-sourced project from EA, Activision, Blizzard, and AMZ Games devs.

Are you excited about Invincible Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Prime Video
A release date, a guilt trip, and a promise not to invoke a mid-season break arrive in the Invincible Season 3 teaser trailer
