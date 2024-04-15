Invincible is reportedly getting renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 at Prime Video

Could Invincible be getting more seasons on Prime Video? According to Skybound Republic, an investment/crowdfunding site that allows fans to invest in the label, more episodes of the ultra-violent comic book action series are coming. In a since-deleted portion of the webpage, the site said Invincible Season 3 is in production, while the show had been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. The webpage promotes a video game set in the Invincible universe, which fans can help fund. The crowdfunded project sits at $442,700 as of this posting, with 14 days to go in the campaign.

A portion of the mission statement for the campaign describes why making a video based on a licensed property causes some problems:

“Most crowdfunded video games are centered around indie games, and retail investors rarely have the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of AAA game publishers. Skybound is developing a highly produced, high-octane blood bath that is anything but indie. Our bona fide global hit IP, Invincible, is at the center, and we’ve hand-picked our own team, consisting of more than 30 gaming industry veterans, to make it happen.

We have successfully raised $18 million from everyday investors and fans via Republic/Seedrs, and we are inviting you to join us once again.”

The post continues:

“By developing this game in-house, under complete control of our team of franchise stakeholders and Invincible IP creator Robert Kirkman himself, we are creating a highly coveted game that is guaranteed to have fans of the comic, the global hit TV show, and serious gamers alike, wholly captivated by this first-of-its-kind Invincible experience. Plus, by creating this project in-house, we will reap the benefits of being the IP rights owner, developer, and publisher, providing increased value to our stakeholders.”

The second half of Invincible Season 2 launched on March 14. “Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

In case you forgot, the cast for Invincible includes a murderers’ row of Hollywood’s top talent, including Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

Unfortunately, the part about Invincible Seasons 4 and 5 has been deleted from the crowdfunding post. Still, if the post was true, it means fans are getting several more seasons of the series. Are you enjoying Invincible? Did the show lose any momentum after taking an extended break? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.