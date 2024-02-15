Tentacle monsters, vile villains, and super-powered puppets wreak havoc in the Invincible Season 2 Part 2 trailer

Mark Grayson is in over his head as vile villains and monsters attack in Prime Video’s Invincible Season 2 Part 2 trailer.

It’s almost time to dive back into the fray while sifting through the severed limbs because the trailer for the second half of Invincible‘s sophomore season is here! Co-produced by Skybound Animation and Amazon MGM Studios, Invincible will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Today, the Invincible Season 2 Part 2 trailer finds heroes and villains beating each other senseless as citizens tremble in fear. The second half of its eight-episode season will return on March 14, with new episodes airing weekly.

Per the official press release from Prime Video:

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Invincible, Season 2, Part 2, trailer, Prime Video

In case you forgot, the cast for Invincible includes a murderers’ row of Hollywood’s top talent, including Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

In today’s Invincible Season 2 Part 2 trailer, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is overwhelmed by the amount of superhero business necessary to keep the world from falling into ruin. At the same time, his dad, Nolan Grayson (J.K. Simmons), remains beaten and incarcerated. As dangerous foes and tentacle monsters parade through city streets, Mark’s compatriots become hypnotized by more tentacles than even Miko Mido of La Blue Girl can handle. It will be a bloodbath when the second half of the season kicks off on March 14, so make sure you bring a solid stomach to the harrowing events.

