It’s What’s Inside trailer: Netflix horror film has an October premiere date

Fear the Walking Dead cast member Colman Domingo has executive produced a horror film called It’s What’s Inside , which earned a lot of positive reviews after having its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival at the start of this year. (You can read an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray right HERE.) The Netflix streaming service quickly picked up the distribution rights for $17 million, with their plan being to release the movie on October 4th – and with that date right around the corner, a trailer for the film has arrived online! You can check it out in the embed above.

It’s What’s Inside marks the feature directorial debut of Greg Jardin, who also wrote the screenplay. Details on the plot are being kept under wraps, with most reviewers doing their best to keep the movie’s secrets. The set-up is, A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. Jardin told Entertainment Weekly, “ The central theme that I kept coming back to really revolves around artificial intimacy, that is, how we’ve all become reliant on screens for not only our self-worth, but for our general sense of how we connect with one another on a romantic level. So, in this case, we focus on a relationship in crisis, where both members of the relationship have consumed such a high amount of online artifice, that they each have issues connecting with one another because their collective values have been so warped. “

The film stars Brittany O’Grady (The White Lotus), James Morosini (I Love My Dad), Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Devon Terrell (Rap Sh!t), Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort), Reina Hardesty (What Comes Around), David W. Thompson (The Boys), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), and Domingo’s Fear the Walking Dead co-star Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Domingo executive produced the film through his company Edith Productions, alongside Raúl Domingo. Kate Andrews produced for Boldly Go Productions, William Rosenfeld produced for Such Content, and Jason Baum is a producer on the film as well. Such Content’s Robert Kapp serves as an executive producer. Such Content also provided the financing. Filming took place in Portland, Oregon over the course of 18 days.

