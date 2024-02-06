Jacob Elordi under investigation for alleged assault

If there’s one standout scene in Saltburn it’s — OK, so it’s tough to pick just one, but this story centers around the bathtub scene, in which Barry Keoghan’s character drinks the bath water that Jacob Elordi’s character has masturbated in. It’s a scene that feels ripe for parody and that’s just what Joshua Fox, a producer on The Kyle and Jackie O Show — a morning radio program based out of Australia — went for: the joke. The only problem is that the subject, Jacob Elordi himself, didn’t find it funny at all, especially since he was being filmed. And now the actor is under investigation following an altercation that allegedly took place afterwards.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Fox approached Elordi at a hotel this past weekend with a container labeled “Jacob Elordi’s bath water.” Elordi then asked, “What am I supposed to do with this, put bath water in this?” To which Fox replied, “If you want to, you can send it to the studio.” Soon after, Elordi realized he was being recorded and asked Fox to stop and also permanently delete anything he shot. “I’m thinking if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened,” said Fox.

Fox would claim that Jacob Elordi put “his hands around [my] throat.” He added, “He kind of gets up in my face…I could’ve kissed him he was that close…So I’m backed against this wall…He’s right in my face and his two boys are now on either side of me…I’m feeling quite intimidated.” Authorities say that Fox did not sustain any injuries.

While the alleged incident is being looked into by authorities, it should be made clear that Jacob Elordi has not been charged with any wrongdoing. We will keep you updated with any new information on the story.

Jacob Elordi has been on a major upswing since making his debut in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, later landing the rest of the movies in the trilogy, the role of Nate on HBO’s Euphoria and Elvis in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. He also recently replaced Andrew Garfield in Guillermo del Toro’s Dr. Frankenstein. He is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for Saltburn.

What do you make of the situation centering around Jacob Eldori? Are you leaning towards believing Fox’s story or is there no case against the actor yet?