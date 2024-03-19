Jake Gyllenhaal says it “would be an honor” to play Batman in the DCU

Twenty years after losing the role of the Dark Knight, Jake Gyllenhaal says that it "would be an honor" to play Batman in the DCU.

Twenty years ago, Jake Gyllenhaal was seriously considered to play Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. The role may have gone to Christian Bale, but Gyllenhaal still remains a popular choice to play the iconic DC character, particularly with The Brave and the Bold just over the horizon.

While speaking with ScreenRant about Road House, Jake Gyllenhaal was asked if he’d still be interested in playing Batman.

Oh, man. That’s a classic. It’s an honor,” Gyllenhaal said. “Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that. So that’s the first level. That’s what I’m working on right now. But of course. It would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics.

David S. Goyer, who co-wrote Batman Begins, has said that Gyllenhaal was his top choice to play the Dark Knight in the movie.

In just a few days, Gyllenhaal will be seen starring in Doug Liman’s much-anticipated Road House remake. Per the official logline: “In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the ’80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.

Our own Chris Bumbray recently reviewed the film, and while it was unfortunately more of a “mixed bag” than he had hoped, he still had fun with it. “It’s pretty entertaining, even if it’s not the absolute rollercoaster ride the trailer promised. It has some good fight sequences, but it’s short of action until about halfway in,” reads the review. “When it sticks to punch-ups, the movie is great, but when it spreads out into boat chases and explosions, the streaming nature of the film becomes more apparent. You start to wonder why they didn’t study the original movie closer, which proved car chases, explosions, and gun battles are ultimately unnecessary in a film about people getting kicked in the head.” You can check out the rest of Bumbray’s review right here. Road House will debut on Prime Video on March 21st.

As for Batman, it sounds like Jake Gyllenhaal is still game, but what do you think? Would you like to see him play Batman in The Brave and the Bold?

