James Cameron declares Die Hard as his favorite action movie

James Cameron and Terminator

Director James Cameron became synonymous with action movies with films like The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day. While there have been numerous attempts to recapture the magic of his sci-fi action one-two punch, Cameron, himself, is back at trying his hand at a continuation of his banner franchise. Cameron said he’s ready to plunge into the new Terminator project once the dust has cleared on Avatar: Fire and Ash. “There are a lot of narrative problems to solve,” he said. “The biggest is how do I stay enough ahead of what’s really happening to make it science fiction?”

Cameron’s favorite action movie

While promoting Avatar: Fire and Ash on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cameron took Colbert’s questionnaire and one of the questions he was presented with was what was his favorite action movie? Cameron immediately responded with, “Ooooh.” Then, he jokingly asks for clarification, “You mean, besides mine?” Colbert responded, “No, it can be one of yours. You can include one of yours.” Cameron confidently replied, “I know the answer to this. It’s Die Hard.” The crowd erupts with applause and Cameron expounded,





Best one-liner. Best villain death. Best Christmas movie.”

Following the “Best Christmas movie” declaration, the crowd cheered again with Cameron nodding in agreement and Colbert quipped, “That was gonna be my next question.”

Cameron’s current actioner

If you thirst for some new James Cameron mayhem, his film Avatar: Fire and Ash has just hit theaters. Our Chris Bumbray enjoyed the film for the experience it offers at the movie theater. In his review, he states, “At over 3.5 hours, shown in 3D and at 48 frames per second, Avatar: Fire and Ash is a lot of movie, but it does something a lot of other films can’t do — it delivers a cinematic experience on the big screen that can’t be duplicated at home, no matter how fancy your screen is.”

He also concluded, “Yet, as always with this series, I had a good time, as the lengthy running time races by, and the immersive tech really does make you feel like you’re part of this world. Cameron still seems engaged by the material, and it’s bound to be another hugely successful crowd-pleaser (an Aliens callback involving Weaver’s Kiri will no doubt get a lot of cheers).”