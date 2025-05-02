Movie News

James Cameron still plans on shooting Ghost of Hiroshima as first post-Avatar movie; taps Martin Sheen to narrate the audiobook

By
Posted 7 hours ago
James Cameron, Ghost of Hiroshima movieJames Cameron, Ghost of Hiroshima movie

James Cameron has been immersed in the Avatar universe for the last two decades, but he still plans on making Ghosts of Hiroshima as his next non-Avatar project. The project has been in the works for quite some time, but it’s taken a small leap forward as Deadline reports that Martin Sheen has been tapped to narrate the audiobook of Ghosts of Hiroshima.

Martin Sheen is my dream come true to read this book for audio,” Cameron said. “His voice-over narration for Apocalypse Now still haunts me, and for a subject this dark, he will give it the gravitas and humanity that it needs.” The director has purchased the rights to the novel by Charles Pellegrino and plans on shooting an “uncompromising theatrical film” as soon as production on the Avatar sequels permits.

The book details the true story of Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a Japanese man who survived the atomic blast at Hiroshima, returned home to Nagasaki, and survived the nuclear blast in that city as well. “It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to do a film about, that I’ve been wrestling with how to do it, over the years,” Cameron said. “I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can’t turn away from it.” Both Cameron and Pellegrino pledged to “pass on [Yamaguchi’s] unique and harrowing experience to future generations.

Related
The first official image from Avatar: Fire and Ash shows Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri craving revenge

As great as the Avatar movies have been, it will be great to see Cameron tackle something else. After all, his last non-Avatar movie was Titanic, which is quickly approaching its 30th anniversary.

The next Avatar movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is currently set for a December 19, 2025 release. It will be followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 18, 2031. Cameron even has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but that all depends on whether the demand for the franchise is still there. “There’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie,” Cameron said. “We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor

Favorite Movies

Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes

Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with more items for my likes list.

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,781 Articles Published

Latest James Cameron News

See More

Latest Movie News

Thunderbolts*, first reactions

Movie News

Thunderbolts – What Did You Think?

Posted 9 hours ago
Marvel Studios returns to theaters this weekend with Thunderbolts*, and we want to know what you think about the latest MCU film.
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!

Grand Theft Auto VI, release date

Pop Culture

Rockstar delays GTA VI until 2026

Posted 13 hours ago
Rockstar Games has put a delay on the most anticipated games ever, GTA VI, with a new window set for sometime in 2026.