James Cameron throws shade at the Oscars, thinks Denis Villeneuve was robbed after making two incredible Dune movies

Every year, the Academy Awards nominations are announced, sparking conversation, debate, and discontent among moviegoers. While many look forward to seeing what the Academy deems “the best of the best,” others feel the annual celebration fails to recognize movies that offer spectacle over substance, an essential part of the moviegoing experience. The formula will not change anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean we can’t grouse about it. In fact, it’s our right as audience members to call out the organizations that fail to reflect the interests of the people. Or, we can let James Cameron do it!

Cameron on the Oscars not properly recognizing Sci-fi

Recently, while speaking with film writer Barry Hertz of Canada’s The Globe and Mail (via Variety), James Cameron criticized the Oscars, saying, “I don’t think about the Academy Awards that much,” Cameron said. “Intentionally, I don’t think about that at this point. I don’t try to make a movie to appeal to their sensibility… they don’t tend to honor films like ‘Avatar’ or films that are science fiction. Sci-fi is almost never properly recognized.”

I couldn’t sit down with James Cameron today and *not* ask him about the Oscars going to YouTube … pic.twitter.com/Cny9MaMOu1 December 19, 2025

To drive his point further, Cameron mentions Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films as examples of cinematic excellence often overlooked in the most significant awards show of the year.

Cameron on how Villeneuve and his Dune films were snubbed

“Denis Villeneuve made these two magnificent ‘Dune’ films and apparently these films make themselves because he wasn’t considered as a director, not even by the Director’s Guild. Like okay, you can play the awards game or you can play the game I like to play and that’s to make movies people actually go to. Sorry!”

Remember when Josh Brolin defended Dune?

Cameron isn’t the only person willing to go to bat for Villeneuve’s Dune movies. After the Academy snubbed Villeneuve for his Dune directing efforts, Josh Brolin urged Oscar voters not to make the same mistake with Dune: Part Two, saying he would quit acting if Villeneuve was not recognized. The Academy did not heed Brolin’s words, leading the Dune and Weapons actor to say, “Apparently, I am going to quit acting because Denis Villeneuve didn’t get nominated. This is just how this thing works. It makes no sense to me. That’s okay. [Editor] Joe Walker and Denis, you deserve it. It’s an amazing film. It was even better than the first one. The people who have gotten accolades surely deserve it. Happy to be a part of it. Congrats everyone.”

Do you agree with James Cameron that the Academy should reconsider its approach to nominating films for Oscars? Will they ever change their ways? How much do you care about the Oscars? I enjoy watching the show, but rarely find my cinematic sensibilities represented. I do like it when a dark horse like Everything Everywhere All At Once or Parasite takes home the gold, but moments like that are few and far between. Mostly, the Oscars like the smell of their own farts, remaining as predictable as ever year after year. As someone intrigued by this stuff, I allow myself a passing interest in the winners, but more often than not, my favorite movies are never in consideration. Oh well.

