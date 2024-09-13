Split star James McAvoy got the role after Joaquin Phoenix dropped out two weeks before shooting

James McAvoy did such an incredible job juggling multiple characters in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split that it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role, but McAvoy was actually a last-minute addition. Joaquin Phoenix had originally signed on to star, and James McAvoy told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he got the role after Phoenix reportedly dropped out just two weeks before shooting was set to begin. Not a lot of time for McAvoy to prepare for so many characters.

The actor didn’t think it was weird to take over the role from Phoenix. “ No, definitely not, ” he said. “ I’m confident enough to think that I will do it better anyway. I’m joking. I just like saying the wrong thing. ” He added that Phoenix is “ an amazing actor ” and would likely have given “ a very different performance than the one I did, but I think he’d give an incredible performance. ” That would have been interesting to see.

McAvoy continued, “ Sometimes coming in last minute is the best way. I think he ditched it two weeks before they started shooting. It was really last minute. I had a couple of weeks [to prep]. Two weeks. The script was well put together so a lot of it was clear what I wanted to do straight away. A couple characters took a little longer to find. Patricia came real quick. Dennis came real quick. Hedwig took awhile. “

Joaquin Phoenix is no stranger to dropping out of projects last minute; in fact, just last month, he exited a gay romance movie from Todd Haynes just days before filming was due to commence. It’s been said that Phoenix got “ cold feet ” about the project, which has unfortunately been scrapped entirely.