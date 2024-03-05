Jamie Foxx will be sharing the details of his medical emergency on the comedy stage

Jamie Foxx is such a hard worker that even in a year when the star fell under mysterious health issues that kept bed-ridden in the hospital for some time, he still had multiple projects premiering. Last year saw Jamie Foxx have a packed slate of projects, which include starring in movies like They Cloned Tyrone, Strays and The Burial. He even has a few projects in post-production that were filming around that time, like Back in Action, a vehicle co-starring Cameron Diaz in a return to movies after a decade hiatus. Foxx would eventually recover from his private situation and release a social media video assuring fans that he’s back in good health and great spirits. However, this did not stop people from speculating on what was wrong with him.

According to Variety, the actor-singer-comedian appeared at the African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards luncheon this past Sunday, where he would finally start to address his hospitalization. Foxx stated that he will be revealing what happened during the whole situation, but it will be on a platform that’s near and dear to his career. He explained, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way. I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.” Foxx previewed the audience, saying, “It’ll be called, What Had Happened Was, and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community.” To which Jamie poked fun at the conspiracy theories that his public appearances during that time was a double, “I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse. That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone.”