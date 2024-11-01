Jamie Foxx is ready to tell his story in the trailer for his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was…

Last year, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized under mysterious conditions. Questions, concerns and conspiracy theories arose online when people speculated about the situation when the severity of it came to light. Foxx and his family remained extremely private during that time and Foxx will now tell his story to the world. He explained, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way. I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.” Foxx previewed the audience, saying, “It’ll be called, What Had Happened Was, and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community.”

Enter the teaser trailer for What Had Happened Was…, which is Foxx’s newest comedy special from Netflix. At the time that Jamie advertised for tickets to this live show, the post read, “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration! Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection. Don’t miss this exclusive one-man show!”