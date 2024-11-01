Jamie Foxx is ready to tell his story in the trailer for his Netflix comedy special, What Had Happened Was…

Foxx decided to go back to his stand-up roots as the best platform to reveal the mysterious medical situation that kept him hospitalized.

Last year, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized under mysterious conditions. Questions, concerns and conspiracy theories arose online when people speculated about the situation when the severity of it came to light. Foxx and his family remained extremely private during that time and Foxx will now tell his story to the world.  He explained, “Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened. But I’ve gotta do it in my way. I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots.” Foxx previewed the audience, saying, “It’ll be called, What Had Happened Was, and it’s got all the things that happened, especially on our side of our community.”

Enter the teaser trailer for What Had Happened Was…, which is Foxx’s newest comedy special from Netflix. At the time that Jamie advertised for tickets to this live show, the post read, “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration! Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection. Don’t miss this exclusive one-man show!” 

When he first made the announcement of the show, Jamie poked fun at the conspiracy theories that his public appearances during that time was a double, “I dove out of a car to save this Black woman’s purse. That ain’t no damn Jamie, that’s a clone.” The star would also address the new lease on life he’s gained since he was discharged from the hospital, “I’m so thankful. And I just get emotional. Because it was really… it’s beyond the scope. Cherish life. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits.” However, Foxx would then joke how insufferable his joy became for his family, “I was drinking some water, like ‘Wow, you taste this water? It’s so wet. This is the wettest water’ [and his daughter responded,] ‘Dad, you’ve gotta chill out.’”

