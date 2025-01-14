Jared Padalecki to reteam with Walker showrunner for a Texas medical drama at CBS

Jared Padalecki rides again with Walker partner Anna Fricke for an untitled and unconventional medical drama at CBS.

Jared Padalecki will trade his Stetson for a mask and scrubs as he reteams with Walker showrunner Anna Fricke for a new medical drama developing at CBS. The untitled one-hour series finds Padalecki playing a doctor treating patients using rural medicine. Rural, of course, refers to medical establishments outside of massive community hospitals. Rural medical facilities are typically in semi-remote areas, meaning treatment is out of the way.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Anna Fricke’s untitled Texas medical drama revolves around a headstrong, devoted country doctor (Padalecki) who practices his unique style of improvisational medicine alongside his new protégé, a young doctor running from her past. Together, they operate a mobile clinic and heal the bodies and souls of their underserved community in the medical desert of rural Texas.

Similar to the arrangement for Walker, Anna Fricke executive produces with Laura Terry via Fricke’s Pursued by a Bear, which could be the best name for a studio ever. Jared Padalecki and Dan Spilo also executive produce.

Additionally, Deadline says signing on for Fricke’s untitled Texas medical drama does not affect Padalecki’s participation in headlining a Fire County spinoff. The upcoming television project, Fire County: Surfside, is in its early stages of development.

“Anna Fricke is a fantastic producer, and Jared is a great producer and lead; he was a really good number one,” CBS Studios President David Stapf said about Padalecki and Fricke joining forces for another series.

Jared Padalecki started making waves in Hollywood when he played Dean Forester, Rory Gilmore’s on-again, off-again romantic partner. After appearing in movies like House of Wax, Cry Wolf, Christmas Cottage, and the Friday the 13th reboot, Padalecki got his most significant television role as Sam Winchester, brother to Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester, in The CW’s Supernatural. The dark fantasy show ran for 15 seasons, resulting in 327 episodes. Padalecki followed his Supernatural tenure with 69 episodes of Walker, then a three-episode run on Fire County.

Padalecki and Fricke make a great team, and it should be interesting to see how they tackle a unique setup for the upcoming untitled Texas medical drama.